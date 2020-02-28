Blossom Parenting Offering Online Doula Services to Families

28th February 2020- Blossom Parenting is an online platform focuses on offering professional and expertise advice and education to a community of parents via video streaming. We have certified and licensed parent educator and infant sleep specialist called Shakila Marando who works as a Doula for family. But before moving on do you know who doulas are and what they serve to couples? Well, Doulas are women’s servant who have been serving others in childbirth for many centuries and have proven that support from another woman to a labor woman has a positive impact on the labor process.

Shakila is a professional trained in childbirth who provides emotional, physical and information support to a mother who is expecting her first child, is experiencing labor or has recently given birth to a girl or boy. Her purpose is to help women have a safe, memorable and empowering birthing experience.

Most often you heard about the birth doula or labor support companion but there are also ante partum doula and Postpartum Doula available. Some people also referred doulas as labor companions, labor support specialists, labor support professionals, birth assistants or labor assistants.

Through Blossom Parenting website Shakila is able to begin client relationships for few months before the delivery date is due. During this time, she develop a relationship in which the mother feels free to ask questions related to labor, baby care, express her fears and concerns and take an active role in creating a birth plan. Doulas may provide information about perineal massage and other techniques that can help to reduce mother’s stress and trauma often experienced during childbirth.

The best part of using Shakila is she help clients gain a better understanding of the procedures and possible complications in late pregnancy or delivery through the way of online video streaming. So that clients can watch videos directly on their smartphone or laptop.

To book an online consultation with a certified and licensed Birth Parent Education expert fill contact us form on Blossom Parenting website.

