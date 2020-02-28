4 good reasons to choose Umega letting agent Edinburgh

Preparing to rent out property in Edinburgh to a new tenant? Before handing over the keys, we strongly recommend to offer them a move in move out checklist. The signing of the legal document prior to the tenant move to your property rental Edinburgh or checking out any damages during the tenant move out. Are you stressed up handling all these legal affairs? Get assistance from the double Scottish award winner letting agent Edinburgh who will handle everything from Property investment Edinburgh to searching good tenants, repair, renovation, legal affairs as well as timely rent collection.

Reason to choose Umega letting agent Edinburgh

ARLA Propertymark regulated letting agents

Umega is ARLA (Association of Residential Letting Agents) Propertymark regulated letting agent Edinburgh who completely follows the guidelines and code of practice from ARLA. Our experts have the highest NFOPP qualification with 12 years in the business of the real estate.

Satisfied customers

We are a proud double Scottish award winner for Residential Letting Team of the Year at the 2018 and 2019 Scottish Home Awards and a leading letting and Property Management Company in Scotland with satisfied 1,000 landlords & 3,000 tenants Edinburgh. We have a google rating of 4.7/5 (over 500 reviews) and allagents rating 4.9/5 (over 300 reviews).

No hidden fees

We’re completely transparent property management services Edinburgh. We have a simple fee structure for the services we offer to the landlords, tenants, investor and developers with no hidden charges. Our monthly property management fee of 10%+VAT and a marketing fee of £250+VAT for each new tenancy.

Great and quick services

Umega is growing; glowing reputation among Edinburgh tenants and our average time to let property is less than 18 days as we are familiar with the local areas of Edinburgh. And for the average tenancy is over 25 months so you can completely trust our experts to rent out your property in Edinburgh with us.

So what are you waiting for? Have a conversation with our experienced letting agent Edinburgh offering you all complete solutions from property management to search for best rentals, book viewing, and timely shifting of tenants. We would be glad to assist you!!!!