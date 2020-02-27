Shri Rattan Lal Kataria chairs 17thMeeting of the Special Committee for Inter-Linking of Rivers

The Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice < Ganga Rejuvenation (WR, RD < GR), Shri U.P. Singh, underlined the need for expediting the various ILR projects, specially those within a State.

The meeting reviewed the status of the various ILR projects, namely Ken-Betwa Link Project, Cauvery (Kattalai)-Vaigai-Gundar link (IBWT), Bedti-Varda link (IBWT), Damanganga (Ekdare)-Godavari link (Intra-State), Damanganga-Vaitarna-Godavari link (Intra-State), Damanganga-Pinjal and Par-Tapi-Narmada Link Projects, Alternative proposal of Diversion of Godavari waters upto Cauvery basin, Manas-Sankosh-Teesta-Ganga (MSTG) link and Integration of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project with Parbati- Kalisindh-Chambal link. Status of the 47 Intra-State link proposals from nine States, besides restructuring of the National Water Development Agency, Task Force for Interlinking of Rivers and the National Interlinking of Rivers Authority (NIRA) were also discussed.