Shri Gangwar lays Foundation Stone of 100 Bedded ESI Hospital at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour < Employment, Govt. of India laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded ESI Hospital, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the 26th December, 2020. Shri Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour < Employment, Training < Factories, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh was the Chief Guest of this function. Smt. Vanga Geetha Viswandh, MP, Kakinada presided the function.

The other dignitaries to grace the occasion were Shri Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Dy. CM and Minister for Revenue, Stamps < Employment, Govt. of India informed about the various initiatives taken by the government to provide better care and services to the workers of India. He further informed about reduction in contribution rates under ESI Scheme, implementation of Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana etc.

Shri Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour < Employment, Training < Sub-Regional Offices.