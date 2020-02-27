MoS (PP) Dr Jitendra Singh chairs review meeting of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances < Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and all the agenda items of the three departments were taken.

Dr. Singh also highlighted some of the major reform measures taken since May 2019. The major highlights are mentioned below:

(DoP< Highways, Ministry of Health < Family Welfare, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of External Affairs, Department of School Education on 12th February, 2020 in the National Workshop on e-office <K and Ladakh” in collaboration with the Government of Jammu < Kashmir < Ladakh was organized on November 15-16, 2019 at Jammu. Another two-day Regional Conference was organized on 30th November – 01st December, 2019 on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ with focus on ‘Jal Shakti and Disaster Management’, in collaboration with Governments of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Jammu