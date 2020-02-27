Difference between Cloud Orchestration vs. Cloud Automation

Automation is simply defined by setting up a single specific task to run on its own. For those working in the IT industry, these tasks can range from launching a web server to integrating a web app.

After the automation process is done, then comes orchestration. This process, meanwhile, is all about taking advantage of multiple tasks that are automated, which will then allow the execution of a larger workflow or process.

While these two concepts may differ in theory, they can also be used together to work hand in hand and churn out desirable results. In fact, there are a good number of benefits when both methods are in play, such as the decrease in IT costs due to better budget allocation, increased productivity, and the decrease of friction among team members, just to name a few.

But of course, implementing either one of these methods needs the correct strategy. For automation, in particular, it would be best to do it for tasks that either tools or machines are able to do with speed and accuracy, which in turn, are not within the capabilities of humans.

Orchestration, on the other hand, should be applied to workflows that would free up the working team and enable them to take on more important projects. Click here to learn more about it.