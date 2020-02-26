Taxmann’s Cracker An Authentic Exam Guide for CA/ CS Students

New Delhi: Taxmann, India’s leading publisher of law and tax journals, has launched “Taxmann’s Cracker”, for students pursuing Chartered Accountancy and Company Secretary-ship Course, today. The company has been serving professionals and students with a wide variety of books on subjects like Domestic as well as International Taxation, Corporate Laws, Account & Audit, Banking & Insurance for professional consultation and academic reference.

Taxmann Cracker is a specially curated exam guide for students presented in form of Question and Answer. The cracker comprises of questions of Past Exams, Revision Test Papers, Mock Test Papers and Additional Questions based on the exam pattern in a systematic manner.

Frequent changes in statutes and other significant developments both nationally and internationally makes the course curriculum of Chartered Accountancy and Company Secretary-ship very wide and dynamic. Regulatory bodies of these courses, i.e. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, expect students to be updated with latest events and possess appropriate knowledge and presentation skills.

Talking about the launch, Rakesh Bhargava, Director, Taxmann said “keeping in mind the expectations of the regulatory bodies and need of students, Taxmann’s Cracker aims to provide the students a reliable, student-friendly, exam oriented, well designed resource in Question Answer form.”