Morrison Medical Celebrates 50th Anniversary

(COLUMBUS, OH) – The year was 1970. Richard Nixon was President. Paul McCartney announced the Beatles had disbanded. The Mary Tyler Moore show hit the airways and Walt Disney World officially opened to the public. It was also the year that Columbus, Ohio-based Morrison Medical began, as a manufacturer and supplier of emergency medical equipment. The company started with just two products: an ankle hitch and disposable sheets on a roll, both invented by Robert D. Morrison who founded the firm. It has since grown to become the largest supplier of wooden splints in the United States, and offers over 150 emergency medical products.

“So much has changed over the past 50 years,” said Kevin Jeffers, CEO of Morrison Medical. “Our product line has expanded into over 150 items, covering all aspects of emergency medical response. But our core values of product quality and customer service have remained the same.”

The company is starting its 50th year with a fresh new look, debuting a new logo, tagline (“Responding at the speed of trust”), and user-friendly website with a high-tech ecommerce portal for its 400 distributors. It is also expanding into new international markets, having upgraded internal technology to support two-dimensional product barcodes to capture valuable data that speeds the shipping process.

A recent customer satisfaction survey netted a perfect 100 Net Promoter Score, demonstrating the loyalty and appreciation of the firm’s customers, many of whom have been partnerships spanning decades.

To mark the notable anniversary, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued a Certificate of Recognition citing the company as “One of the largest and oldest manufacturers and suppliers of quality emergency medical products, offering contract manufacturing, fulfillment and logistics services.” The Mayor stated that “Quality and timely medical products support the care and rehabilitation of individuals in our community in their hour of need.”

Morrison Medical is one of the nation’s oldest manufacturers and suppliers of emergency medical equipment, serving paramedics, first responders, fire and rescue personnel, emergency room personnel and acute care facilities. They are the largest supplier of wooden splints in the United States. Their products are fully warrantied and have always come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

For more information please call (614) 461-4400 or visit www.morrisonmed.com.

