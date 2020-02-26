Localised Canna Cabanna Stores Bring Cannabis Closer to Canada’s Communities

Toronto, ON – February 26, 2020

Customers seeking high-quality cannabis and smoking products will be delighted to learn of the latest opening of a Canna Cabana store.

Located at 435B Yonge St, Toronto, Ontario, the newest store is very much part of the Canna Cabana success story.

The store is the third to be opened in Ontario and will join the 23 branches that are available in Alberta State, and one in Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Canna Cabana’s stores are founded on one core vision in mind: to put customers first by focusing on providing high-quality cannabis and smoking products to the Canadian communities.

“Canna Cabana is proudly Canadian, with a strong and trusted presence within the cannabis industry,” said a business spokesman. “It’s been our mission to create a haven across Canada with multiple stores that reflect our core principles of providing relief and relaxation to every person that walks through our doors.”

Clients heading to the Tonge St store will be able to take advantage of the vast selection of cannabis accessories available and specialist advice from the in-store team.

They will be able to help demystify the whole issue around CBD oil, what works for them and how it can help regulate appetite and digestion; stress response and management, improve sleep and reproduction.

In October 2018, Canada legalized recreational cannabis across the board and one year later the country legalizing the sale of cannabis edibles concentrates, and topical products.

These products must be approved by Health Canada. Because this approval process is said to take a minimum of 60 days, the first cannabis edibles and topical products are expected to hit store shelves in early 2020.

So why not pop in and discover for yourself what the Canna Cabana team have to offer.

The 435B Yonge St branch is open Monday and Wednesday: 10am–11pm; Tuesday: 1–11pm and Thursday to Sunday 10am–11pm.

For more information about Canna Cabana visit their website: https://cannacabana.com

For any questions, please contact +1 647-341-9333 or email: info@cannacabanna.com.