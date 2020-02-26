Andrew Jones Auctions’ first Collections Curated by Designers of Distinction auction, Feb. 23, totals nearly $2 million

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, USA, February 26, 2020 – The results of Andrew Jones Auctions’ first-ever auction of Collections Curated by Designers of Distinction were nothing short of phenomenal, as 97 percent of lots found new owners in a sale that totaled just under $2 million. The event was held February 23rd, online and in the downtown Los Angeles gallery at 2221 South Main Street.

The sale comprised nearly 500 lots, pulled from six California collections assembled by legends of interior design: Kalef Alaton, Craig Wright, Henrix Allardyce, Therien & Company, Inc., Steven Volpe and James Lumsden. Luxuriously upholstered chairs, elegant occasional tables, Chinoiserie decoration, fine art selections and exquisite objects struck a chord with bidders.

“We seem to have turned back the clock to a time when richly appointed interiors were the paradigm,” said Andrew Jones, president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. “It was exciting to see so many decorators, collectors and grand millennials – many of them new clients – battle for each lot. It’s a great shot in the arm for traditional quality works with important provenance.”

A busy three-day preview in a gorgeously presented gallery led to a packed room on auction day with over 100 in-room clients, a full bank of phone bidders and two active online platforms bringing in buyers from around the world. Approximately 2,500 people registered to bid online.

Following are some of the major highlights from the auction. Internet bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Also, 430 in-house registrations for absentee, phone and in-room bidding were recorded. All prices quoted include a sliding scale buyer’s premium.

The top lot of the sale was a beautiful ebonized Bosendorfer grand piano from the estate of Yasuko and Maury Kraines that fetched $46,250. From the same collection, a spectacular Victorian glass 24-light chandelier by Perry & Co. reached $40,000. The estate of Francis A. Martin III included a chic pair of Louis XVI bronze and marble étagères that achieved $45,000.

A wonderful collection from a Beverly Hills residence was highlighted by a colorful North Italian Rococo japanned commode in the manner of Pietro Massa, Piedmont that gaveled for $27,500, and a sinuous Chinese huanghuali armchair knocked down for $37,500. Also, Craig Wright’s stylish pair of Regence style bergères by Maison Jansen changed hands for $12,500.

Andrew Jones Auctions' next big event will be a double-header of UnReserved on Main St. and DTLA (Downtown Los Angeles) Collections & Estates auctions on Saturday, March 21st and Sunday March 22nd, also online and in the gallery. Featured will be antique furniture, fine jewelry and silver, fine art and decorations.

