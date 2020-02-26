A Renowned Store in Anaheim, CAOffering Jewelry Piecesand Jewelry Making Supplies!

The press release is about Kamal Trading Company in Anaheim, CA. This company is known for its quality materials and jewelry-making accessories.

If you are looking for a store in Anaheim, CA, that provides an exquisite range of Swarovski crystals and other jewelry making materials, then look no further. Kamal Trading Company, Incoffers perfect jewelry pieces comprised of the best quality materials, and jewelry-making accessories. The store is located on West Woodland Drive, Anaheim, California. Kamal Trading Company has been active in the jewelry industry for the last 28 years, making it a well-known jewelry store in the vicinity. Kamal Trading is one of the largest suppliers of superior quality jewelry pieces, Swarovski items, chains, and jewelry making accessories. Products are offered in rose gold-filled, silver-filled, rose gold, 10K, 14K, 22K, sterling silver, gunmetal plating and other materials to meet the requirements of different clients. A glance through the website kamaltrading.com will give you a better comprehensionof the store and the other products it offers.

Whether you are a jewelry designer, retail store owner, manufacturer, wholesaler, importer, or an ordinary customer, approaching this storewill be the right decision for you. That’s because Kamal Trading has the best options available for everyone that wants to create beautiful jewelry.The store is well-known for its pure, superior-quality products that guarantee 100% customer satisfaction. The high client satisfaction score means Kamal Trading is a perfect one-stop-shop for chains, pieces, jewelry making accessories and other jewelry making supplies.

The different product categories covered by the store are Swarovski, pearls, tools, supplies, findings, chains, stringing materials, and others. Among all the types, Swarovski is the most popular category of product as it covers Swarovski beads, flatbacks, pearls, and pendants. You can explore options in findings like bails, earnuts, cones, bracelets, liquid silver, clasps, charms, bead tips, pave diamonds,bell caps, jump rings and much more. Chains by the foot and finished chains with clasps are the options available for chains. For stringing material, the store provides options like memory wire, silk pools, softflex, wildfire, beadalon, artistic wire, silk cards and others.You can check out the possibilities for pearls and tools and supplies as well.

You can contact the store via email or phone in case of further questions.

Contact Details:

Kamal Trading Co., Inc.

2622 W. Lincoln Ave., #101

Anaheim, California 92801, USA

Phone: (714) 236-0567

Fax: (714) 828-0567

For Orders, Call Toll Free: (800) 260-0567

Website: http://www.kamaltrading.com/