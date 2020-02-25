Waterproofing Membranes Market Report Based on Segmentation, Shares and Industry Players between 2019 and 2029

The global waterproofing membranes market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each waterproofing membranes market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the waterproofing membranes market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the waterproofing membranes across various industries.

The waterproofing membranes market report highlights the following players:

Bayer Material Science AG

Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

GAF Materials Corporation

Others

The waterproofing membranes market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Waterproofing membranes are employed in a variety of infrastructure such as residential, commercial, and government buildings. Emphasis on water conservation and wastewater treatment from governments worldwide will further boost the demand for waterproofing membranes during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Renovation of existing infrastructure is a driving force behind the surging demand for waterproofing membranes. Waterproofing of roofs, walls, tunnels & landfills is expected to propel the waterproofing membrane market.

Key Takeaways of Waterproofing Membranes Market Study

Roofing employs maximum waterproofing membranes which attributes this end-use segment with a market share of more than 30%. Walls and building structures collectively account for more than half of total market share on the back of renovation and upgradation of existing water management systems. Building structures in particular offer remunerative growth opportunities with a dexterous growth rate of more than 9% throughout the forecast period. Another trend is the application of water proofing membranes in tunnels & landfills. This segment is expected to register a robust growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period. North America will maintain a significant lead in the global waterproofing membranes market, capturing nearly quarter of total market share. South Asia & Oceania and East Asia offer remunerative opportunities with impressive growth rates of over 9% respectively.

You can Request an Example Copy from here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4529

Efficiency and Cost Effectiveness Guide Future Demand

Infrastructure development in developing nations will generate continuous demand on the back of waterproofing needs from wastewater and water conservation systems in new structures. Repair related applications in developed regions is also expected to create significant demand for waterproofing membranes. Mining of metals such as gold, copper, nickel, salt, cobalt, and molybdenum present huge opportunities for waterproofing membrane market. High adaptability and performance under extreme conditions is the driving factor behind adoption from mining tunnels and landfills. Major market players are investing in product innovation to differentiate their product offerings in a highly competitive market. Price and availability of raw material are expected to act as restraints to an otherwise promising growth of the market.