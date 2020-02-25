K.C. Motamedy to Drive Global Digital Marketing at Contentserv

Denver, Colorado, United States / Ermatingen, Switzerland – February 25th, 2020 – Contentserv, the global Product Experience Platform (PXP) leader, announced today the designation of K.C. Motamedy as its new Director of Global Digital Marketing to continue to strengthen Contentserv”s positioning as the global leader in the enablement of personalized product experiences.

K.C. brings a genuine passion for digital marketing and consumer psychology. He is an accomplished developer of transformational demand generation strategies and programs for digital products in both B2B and B2C markets. He previously worked at cleverbridge AG for eight years, and then at Vivid Seats. In his previous positions, he successfully managed and built PPC, SEO, CRM and affiliate campaigns as well as loyalty programs for highly competitive markets.

“I am very excited to join the Contentserv team and very much looking forward to driving new opportunities for a revolutionary product and writing a new chapter in their incredible story,” says K.C. Motamedy

K.C.”s primary focus will be the development and execution of high-growth digital demand generation strategies to drive brand awareness and engagement to Contentserv”s target audience.

“K.C. is a data-driven marketer and a proven relentless pioneer. His skillset will allow Contentserv to expand its global digital presence and grow demand. We´re delighted to have him join our team,” adds Jennifer Krizanek, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Contentserv.