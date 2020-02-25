Ammunition Market Report Covers Detailed Information on Scope, competition and Growth Factors till 2029

The global ammunition market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each ammunition market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the ammunition market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the ammunition across various industries.

North America (Canada, US)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico)

Europe (NORDIC, UK)

Japan and MEA

APEJ (China, India)

On the back of increased participation in sports shooting, the global ammunition market is expected to grow 1.4x between 2019 and 2029. Ammunition manufacturers are investing in product development such as light weight bullets using polymer casings which is driving mass-adoption among government agencies and consumers alike. Rising global tensions pertaining to terrorism will garner increased traction from developing economies that wish to upgrade their defense capabilities to combat geopolitical insurgencies. However, illegal sales of ammunition will continue to pose restraints in global ammunition trade.

Key Takeaways of Ammunition Market Study

Centerfire ammunition will account for highest demand owing to its ability to withstand high pressures, facilitate re-use of casings, and enhanced safety features.

Small Caliber ammunition will grow 1.5x during the forecast period as a result of high adoption from homeland security bodies and sport shooting consumers worldwide.

Military and government bodies will drive a majority of growth in ammunition market as developing countries look to ensure national security and developed countries look to upgrade existing ammunition.

North America holds largest market share since early adopters in this region maintain international dominance in defense systems.

Rockets and missiles segment are expected to generate significant demand as North American economies such as the US take on upgradation of its nuclear capacity.

Small Caliber- Major Driver for Ammunition Sales

Small caliber ammunition presents lucrative growth opportunities for ammunition manufacturers. The spike in consumer trends such as sports shooting and proactive purchase of ammunition to safeguard residential properties is driving the adoption of small caliber segment during the forecast period. Online sales channels are also gaining traction from millennial consumers that shop online for everything. Manufacturers are invested in developing innovative products to aid consumer traction. Plastic guns, light-weight polymer casings, and re-usable casings are a few instances where manufacturers can leverage innovation to attract, engage, and delight commercial consumers. Rising activism from anti-ammunition groups is expected to pose mild restraints for market players during the forecast period.