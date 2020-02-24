Mark Diamond’s Jewelers Provides Special Financing for Engagement Rings and Fine Jewelry

Albuquerque, New Mexico (webnewswire) February 24, 2020 – With over 48 years of experience in the industry, Mark Diamond’s Jewelers, one of the leading jewelry stores in Albuquerque is helping its customers commemorate special occasions such as Weddings, Anniversaries, and Birthdays with fine jewelry, engagement rings, diamonds, wedding bands, watches and other special gifts. They now offer special financing options for jewelries bought at their shop.

When asked about this, “An engagement ring is the symbol of love that lasts a lifetime. At Mark Diamond’s Jewelers in Albuquerque, we are happy to provide you with special jewelry financing option to help you buy that perfect piece. Our financing option comes with approved credit from Synchrony Financial,” said the spokesperson of Mark Diamond’s Jewelers.

Mark Diamond’s Jewelers offers payment options through a program with Synchrony Financial where you can make convenient monthly payments. This option is subject to credit approval and minimum monthly payments are required. The store reserves the right to alter or discontinue these offers at any time.

At Mark Diamond’s Jewelers, they also offer free resizing, engraving, gift wrapping, jewelry cleaning and inspection, and more.

“We will always inspect your jewelry for proper structural integrity. We make sure prongs are examined and in any setting your stones are properly secure. There are absolutely no time limits or contracts to abide by. You can get this service done as often as you like,” said the spokesperson.

The professionals at Mark Diamond’s Jewelers also specialize in jewelry repair in Albuquerque and their workmanship is excellent even on the most complex of repairs.

They also offer watch repair in Albuquerque NM and their master horologist is an expert in servicing Rolex, Breitling, and other fine watches.

“Whenever, you bring in your watch, our estimates are always free. We understand how important your timepiece is to you, so taking special care of it is a priority,”

concluded the spokesperson.

