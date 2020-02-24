Star Rays, a leading Indian diamond manufacturer and exporter, has underlined its commitment to sustainable business practices by working towards becoming India’s first carbon-neutral diamond company. Star Rays is participating in the World Jewellery Confederation’s (CIBJO) Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Measuring and Offsetting Initiative to ensure that its carbon emissions and removals are measured in accordance with international standards.

“Global warming and climate change have come to the fore as a key issue in sustainable development. Every human activity in the world releases carbon dioxide. We are committed to reducing carbon emissions at every step in our business and personal life. As a responsible company, our motto at Star Rays is to make the world a better place to live in. We have therefore decided to collaborate with Carbon Expert, a carbon consultancy firm who have developed processes and best practices to help companies become carbon neutral by complying with GHG Protocol Corporate Standard” says Jitesh Shah- Partner Star Rays.

“Environmental and social responsibility has become a mission for Star Rays. Carbon neutrality is just one of a number of initiatives Star Rays has adopted to ensure that our clients can take pride in purchasing natural diamonds manufactured by an environmentally and socially-conscious company” says Rahul Jauhari – Sr. Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, Star Rays.

According to the Diamond Producers Association’s (DPA) recent Consumer Connect Initiative, the natural diamond mining industry has worked with the demands of human and natural resources. A report by Truscost, part of S&P global, revealed that 83% of water used in the mining process is recycled. The estimated CO2 emissions involved in laboratory created diamond production were nearly three times greater than those from natural diamonds. The natural diamond industry is moving towards a carbon neutral future, with an increased use of renewable energy sources in various mines.