Greek Entrepreneur Vassilis Milionis Announces Investment in Property Project Worth 16 Million Euros

Greek Entrepreneur Vassilis Milionis along with his flagship company Filia Investments LTD involved in the 5 Star Hotel and Holiday Apartment development project in Crete, Greece. The luxury tourism property project entitled Filia Estate is worth 16 million euros. The construction is projected to build a luxury hotel with complete facilities, including dining areas, shops, wellness center, a club for children, sports facilities, gardens with large olive groves, and many more. Additionally, the Holiday Apartment will be built with facilities of 127 residences, in which 90 apartments with one bedroom and 37 apartments with two bedrooms. The apartment sizes range from 70 sq.m. up to 95 sq.m., including a private swimming pool—these luxury properties aimed at the foreign non-EU third-country investors.

Invest in the luxury tourism sector is Vassilis Milionis’s passion nowadays. Vasilis Milionis said that Filia investments is one of the promising sectors of luxury tourism in the mainland of Heraklion city. Especially in the area of Avgeniki & Veneratou, a part of the island of Crete, Greece. The areas have been popular among domestic destinations in Greece. Crete is famous for various terrain, beaches, and mountains. The opening ceremony of the Filia development intended to attract foreign investors, especially non-EU third-country investors, through the “Golden Visa” program. The “Golden Visa” program allows the non-EU third-country foreigner to get a residency and citizenship if they purchase properties worth 250,000 euros or more.

About Vassilis Milionis

Vasilis Milionis is a Greek Businessman and Entrepreneur. His last project is an investment in the Filia Estate development. Filia Development IKE, managed by Vassilis Milionis, develops the project in Crete, greece. Previously the company was a Private Capital Company in 2018 and was developed into Filia Investment, the private real estate development companies in Greece. The company has a strong presence in China and focuses on the development of luxury properties for private investors and projects in the hospitality sector. For more information, please visit https://www.filiaestate.com/.