Western China (Chengdu) Int’l Solar Photovoltaic & Energy Storage Technology Exhibition (PV Chengdu 2020)

Date: will be postponed, 2020
Venue: Western China International Expo City
Address: No. 88, Fuzhou Road East Section, Tianfu New District, Chengdu, Sichuan
Website: http://www.pvguangzhou.com/index.php?lang=en
Preview of PV Chengdu 2020
PV Chengdu 2020 is envisioning an exhibition floor of 20,000 sq.m, with 300 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology.
Exhibits
− Raw Material
− PV Panel/Cell/Module
− Inverter/Controller/Storage Battery
− PV Bracket/Accessories
− Production/Testing/Cleaning Equipment
− PV Application/Solar lighting
− Mobile supplies
− Others
Contact :
Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
Contact Person: Karen
Tel: +86 20 2980 6623
Mobile/Whatsapp/Wechat: +86 188 2623 0372
E-mail: pvguangzhou@outlook.com;marketing@grandeurhk.com