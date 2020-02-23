Western China (Chengdu) Int’l Solar Photovoltaic & Energy Storage Technology Exhibition (PV Chengdu 2020)

Date: will be postponed, 2020

Venue: Western China International Expo City

Address: No. 88, Fuzhou Road East Section, Tianfu New District, Chengdu, Sichuan

Website: http://www.pvguangzhou.com/index.php?lang=en

Preview of PV Chengdu 2020

PV Chengdu 2020 is envisioning an exhibition floor of 20,000 sq.m, with 300 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology.

Exhibits

− Raw Material

− PV Panel/Cell/Module

− Inverter/Controller/Storage Battery

− PV Bracket/Accessories

− Production/Testing/Cleaning Equipment

− PV Application/Solar lighting

− Mobile supplies

− Others

Contact :

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Contact Person: Karen

Tel: +86 20 2980 6623

Mobile/Whatsapp/Wechat: +86 188 2623 0372

E-mail: pvguangzhou@outlook.com;marketing@grandeurhk.com