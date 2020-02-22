Get the best quality apple cider in the USA from Common Cider

United States 22.02.2020. We all know that cider is an alcoholic beverage which is produced from apples by fermentation in breweries. The apples which are used for producing ciders are usually of a different kind and they are specially grown under optimum conditions with proper supervision. Common Cider uses apples from selective orchards which produce ciders of excellent taste. These apples are grown in the orchards with a lot of care and after they are harvested, they are sorted according to their qualities before they are transported to the breweries. The apples which are seen to be somewhat rotten are immediately discarded before they get mixed with the fresh ones as the company never compromises on the quality of apple cider supplied to their customers. Ciders are excellent thirst quencher in any season and hence are very popular in different parts of the USA.

Cider differs from beer in the fact that beer is produced from fermented cereal and is alcoholic. So, it is not suitable for people with gluten sensitivity. Anyone with the disorder can consume cider without any haste. The production of cider in Common Cider involves three steps which include- scratting and pressing followed by fermentation and finally blending and bottling.

There is also a type of non-alcoholic cider produced by Common Cider and those are known as soft ciders. Whether a cider is popular in the global market, is determined by the taste which it possesses. The taste is the unique selling point of a cider. The liquid obtained in the process of cider making is opaque since there are fine particles of apple in suspension. After the fermentation is done, the ciders are subjected to pasteurization for killing microbes and extending shelf-life of the product.

Common Cider produces many apple cider flavors, of which the popular ones include the following-

• Hibiscus Saison

• Blood Orange Tangerine

• Blackberry Sangria

• Pineapple Guava

• Ginger pear

• Pomme rose

Apart from these, there are other flavors of apple cider as well. To know more, visit: https://www.commoncider.com/cocktail/