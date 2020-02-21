What are the advantages to hire mega yacht charter?

If you are wondering what are the advantages of hiring a mega yacht charter, let us find out.

Sailing Greek islands is a perfect activity for adventure lovers. It used to be the only way to travel across the seas, but sailing today is much more – a recreation and lifestyle.

Today there are a large number of luxury motor yacht charter Greece in the rental market.

Why hire a motor yacht charter?

Greek island cruises are ships driven by the wind, as well as by a diesel engine in case there is no wind to travel. Sailboats are cheaper than motorboats, since they involve fewer fuel costs, although they require more experience and skills.

Sailing on a rental sailboat offers a pleasant holiday. Whether the type of rental you should choose – a bareboat, skipper or fully manned – like the type of charter boat. That depends on your preferences and skills. If you are an experienced navigator, with all the necessary documents and permits, you can opt for Bareboat yacht rentals.

Unmanned or crewed:

If you choose a boat with a skipper, you do not need much experience or knowledge, since your captain will take care of everything and even teach you something or something else. Whichever option you choose, you can be sure that it will not fail if you rent a sailboat.

Sailing ship advantages:

Yacht hire Greece to take you to places only accessible by sea and offer you an unforgettable and exciting adventure. The freedom to sail on a beautiful sailboat has no point of comparison when the wind hits the sails and the splashes of the sea are felt on the face.

The rental of a sailboat leads to a feeling of primal relationship between man and the sea. However, the rental of modern sailing boats also offers space and luxury thanks to its technology and equipment.

Although the yacht charter of a sailboat requires that you spend more time on deck enjoying tours of the sea when you access the bottom you will have a comfort similar to that of your home.

Wind:

There is no reason to rent a yacht rentals Greece unless you can, well, sail with it. So, naturally, it is best to rent a sailboat at the stations where the breeze is frequent, constant and firm depending on the chosen navigation area.

However, unless you and your team are tanned and experienced sailors, you may want to avoid the seasons of strong cold winds and high seas.