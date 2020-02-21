Pair of Men Wins VMate’s #HappyValentinesDay challenge

New Delhi, 21st February 2020: In a pleasantly surprising turn of events, trending short video platform VMate has announced a male duo as the winner of the recently concluded #HappyValentinesDay challenge, which witnessed a massive participation and creation of more than 8.5 million videos. These two men would be awarded a brand new Maruti Suzuki Alto car. They were adjudged the winner of contest primarily because of their couple concept videos.

When the duo came across the contest, the first decision they made was that their creation wouldn’t be a usual drill, and they drew their inspiration from males playing female characters famous on Indian television. To come on top of millions of videos, they broke away from the usual norm of a boy and a girl celebrating Valentine’s Day. Instead, they tried role play wherein one of the males dressed up and performed as a woman. This way it worked with the audience and their Valentine’s Day videos got more than 1 million views.

Fahad and his partner created multiple videos as part of the contest. In one of the videos, Fahad’s partner played his wife and they smartly used the exclusive video sticker featuring actress Sunny Leone. Sunny could be seen getting a cup of morning tea for Fahad and asking him to get ready for Valentine’s Day celebration. That is when the performer playing Fahad’s wife shuts him up and stops him from daydreaming. The funny videos pleased several VMate users.

After being honoured at the award function organised by VMate in New Delhi, Fahad owed his success to his mother, who supported him through thick and thin. He further acknowledged the support of his siblings. “My brothers, sister and friends help me in making videos. I wish to bring smiles to my audience, and I want to be known for my comedy. VMate is helping me a lot in my journey,” he said.

He added, “I know mine as well as VMate’s potential. I am giving my 200%, making 15-20 videos daily and participating in all the contests. I am extremely happy to win a car.”

Lauding the duo, VMate Associate Director Nisha Pokhriyal said, “Valentine’s Day is a festival mainly for couples, but on VMate, two male creators won the top prize – a Maruti Suzuki Alto car – by joining the #HappyValentinesDay campaign. The differentiator in their videos was a man playing woman. It is tough to perform but the concept has often clicked with the Indian audience. I am sure they would be loved by the audience just like Gutthi or Sapna are adored by the Indian viewers.”

VMate has become a rage among youth across the country, thanks to some exciting social media campaigns. These campaigns have enabled them to win bumper prizes such as car, scooty, latest smartphones etc. Recently, VMate concluded its #VMateFilmistan campaign with more than 7.8 lakh people winning prizes worth Rs. 2.65 crore. Prior to that, VMate gained popularity by introducing unique campaigns such as its association with Nach Baliye Season 9. Many VMate creators, who are common people, are earning money with the help of videos and transforming their lives.