New Yorker Electronics Releases New Inductor for High-Reliability Applications

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has released the new Vishay Dale IHDF-1300AE-10 edge-wound, through-hole inductor for industrial and military applications. Featuring ferrite core technology and a low 15.4mm maximum profile, the Vishay Dale IHDF-1300AE-10 operates over a demanding temperature range of -55°C to +125°C.

The series demonstrates low AC and DC power losses and excellent heat dissipation, with rated current up to 72A and saturation currents up to 230A. The edge-wound coil of the device released today provides low DCR of 1.1mΩ maximum, which minimizes losses and improves rated current performance for increased efficiency. Compared to similar ferrite-based solutions, the Vishay IHDF-1300AE-10 has demonstrated a 75% higher saturation current. The device’s low profile (15.4mm) package allows designers to meet harsh mechanical shock and vibration requirements, while minimizing board height to save space.

With an operating voltage up to 500 VDC, the device is ideal for DC/DC converters, inverters, and motor and switching noise suppression, and high power switch mode power supplies (SMPS) in high current, high temperature applications, including industrial solar systems and charging stations for electric vehicles, as well as military defense systems.

Vishay can customize the IHDF-1300AE-10’s mounting orientation, termination type, nominal inductance, and isolation voltage rating on request. To reduce the risk of whisker growth, the inductor features hot-dipped tin plating. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and Vishay Green.

Features & Benefits:

• Rated current up to 72A

• Saturation current up to 230A

• Features ferrite core technology for high efficiency where AC losses are critical

• Low 15.4 mm maximum profile

• Operating temperature range from -55°C to +125°C

• Edge-wound coil provides low DCR of 1.1mΩ maximum

• Operating voltage up to 500VDC

• Hot-dipped tin plating reduces the risk of whisker growth

• RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green

Applications:

• DC/DC converters, inverters, motor and switching noise suppression, and high power switch mode power supplies

• Industrial solar systems and charging stations for electric vehicles

• Military defense systems

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Dale and carries its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).