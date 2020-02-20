SAP Cloud Platform Services Market Coming up Trends and Active Company Revenue Forecast through 2018 to 2028

The global SAP cloud platform services market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each SAP cloud platform services market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the SAP cloud platform services market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the SAP cloud platform services across various industries.

The SAP cloud platform services market report highlights the following players:

Accenture Plc.

Infosys Limited

DXC Technology

HCL Technologies

Others

The SAP cloud platform services market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Increasing number of solutions in the entire cloud ecosystem has resulted in creation of a complex cloud environment. Shifting toward cloud platforms being a major focus, cloud customers are facing challenges in managing applications, integrating, workload management and other facets in the cloud computing space. In a bid to resolve cloud challenges, vendors such as SAP SE have created advanced cloud platform services that offer simplified process control and enhanced workload management using various services under the SAP cloud platform services portfolio.

Fact.MR foresees that the sales of SAP cloud platform services are estimated to jump by 1.2x in 2018 over 2017, with the overall SAP cloud platform services market crossing a valuation of over US$ 160 Mn in the year. Fact.MR report envisages that the SAP cloud platform services market is likely to stay bullish on back of remarkable growth prospects in the following years, with growing small and large scale enterprises venturing into SAP cloud platform services to enhance business performance.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Emerge as an Attractive End User

Small and medium scale enterprises are emerging as lucrative end users with respect to SAP cloud platform services adoption, says the report. Small and medium businesses are largely focusing on cloud computing services owing to relatively low cost associated with cloud computing as compared to on-premise deployment and SAP cloud platform services are no exception. The report estimates that the SAP cloud platform services market revenue generated from small and medium enterprises is likely to cross US$ 100 Mn by end of 2018.

On the other hand, relatively lower revenue generation has been observed across large enterprises on account of early adoption of on-premise deployment that is pre-planned. Moreover, affordability quotient of on-premise deployment services by large enterprises is high as compared to SMEs. However, SAP cloud platform services are likely to gain higher traction across large enterprises in the future, according to the report.

Preeminence of Americas Region to Prevail in the SAP Cloud Platform Services Marketplace

Sales of SAP cloud platform services are likely to remain concentrated across Americas, particularly the United States. Macroeconomic factors such as significant economic growth and high GDP coupled with growing cloud computing infrastructure and presence of key SAP cloud platform services vendors have influenced sales in the country.