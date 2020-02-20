Metro Carpet Cleaning Introduced $100 OFF on Flood Emergency Service

Metro Carpet Cleaning has just announced $100 OFF for the entire process of flood emergency service offered to its clients

McLean, VA (February 2020) – Metro Carpet Cleaning McLean VA is a respectable leader in organic cleaning service. These days, this company introduced a special price for all its clients who opt for flood emergency services. Namely, $100 off is calculated on the price of the provided flood emergency service. This service is available 24/7 to all its present and future clients.

Water damage restoration McLean VA is a service done by Metro Carpet Cleaning. The two most common problems that cause water damage are the pump which stopped working or the broken heater. Water damage restoration Mc Lean VA is one of the serious procedures which are helpful in combating the consequences of water damage. Metro Carpet Cleaning McLean VA specialized team will extract water from the client’s carpet and padding, set up equipment to dry carpet, padding and walls, disinfect fabrics, and when all work is done, do organic shampooing of the carpet.

Fire damage restoration in Virginia is one of the services offered by the Metro Carpet Cleaning team. Fire can cause serious damage to every household. One really serious problem caused by the fire is ash. It may be found on the carpet. Also, after a fire, some smoke odor may be spotted on the carpet. Fire damage restoration in Virginia is a unique process that helps in restoring the original state in the house that existed before the fire. Metro Carpet Cleaning McLean VA has a strong organic deep cleaning process that will successfully remove ash from a client’s carpet. Moreover, its professional techs use solutions that will neutralize smoke odor from fabrics.

Organic upholstery cleaning in Virginia is one of the services provided by Metro Carpet Cleaning. To remove spots or dirt from the surface of the furniture is not a hard job. But, most dirt, germs, bacteria and allergens are beneath the surface. Metro Carpet Cleaning practices powerful organic deep upholstery cleaning process in spray on vacuum off procedure. Furniture will be clean and disinfected after the usage of organic products. Organic upholstery cleaning in Virginia should be done on sofas, love seats, chairs or any other piece of furniture in a client’s home.

The unsafe amounts of allergens are detected in over 20 million USA homes. They are the main cause of various medical issues and health problems. Because of these allergens, people suffer from serious diseases such as asthma or get many problematic allergies and other conditions. Organic carpet cleaning in McLean VA is the most adequate solution for these problems. Metro Carpet Cleaning is a company whose techs are at a client’s disposal 24/7 to perform organic carpet cleaning in Mclean VA. These skillful workers dig into the problem and take all dirt out. After a phone call and a free consultation, Metro Carpet Cleaning team visits the client’s house and steam cleans the carpet with organic products. These products are the most optimal solution which will solve the problems with all allergens. After organic carpet cleaning in McLean VA, every house will look fresh, clean and healthy again.

For more information, please visit http://metrocleaningcorp.com/

Contact info:

Company: Metro Carpet Cleaning

Address: 1936 Kennedy Dr Apt T4, McLean, VA

Phone: (202) 600-6060

Email: metrocleaningandconstruction@gmail.com

Website: http://metrocleaningcorp.com/

Contact Person: Milos Antic