Relish the irresistible delicacies from the land of Nawabs. Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini, an upscale business brand of the Intercontinental Hotels Group, is organizing another season of their profound Food Festival, Dastan-E-Awadh, from 21st February to 1st March, 2020, at their Award winning Fine Dining North Indian Restaurant, Spice Art.

Awadhi cuisine has originated in the city of Nawabs, Lucknow. Holding a distinct identity, the cuisine is not just about the spices and the varieties, but the uniqueness comes from the dum style of cooking or the art of cooking over low heat, because it not just retains the flavours and aroma of the food, but also the nutrients as well.

The uniquely curated food festival showcases a plethora of delights representing a symbol of royalty and opulence. The treat begins with an array of mouth-watering starters like Kale Masale ka murgh, Kakori Kebab, Saunf aur Supari ka Paneer Tikka, Ghiya aur Rajma ki galawat and Anjeer and Zimmikand Kebabs.

Moving forward, the main course will leave you surprised by presentation of delights like Paneer Kundan Kaliya, Murgh Akhrot ka korma, Nalli Nihari, Nimona paired with Dal Sultani and the famous Luckhnowi Subz Biryani.

Our chefs also promise to cater to the sweet tooth by treating us with desserts like Sheerkhurma, Paan Ki Kulfi, Mujaffar and the Gujiya.

Sharing his reviews on Dastan-E-Awadh, Chef Ashish Tiwari, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza New Delhi said, “Lucknow has always been famous for its Kebabs and Curries and Dastan-E-Awadh has emerged from this land of Nawabs. It’s the quintessential style of cooking that involves slow cooking of delicacies in their own juices over a direct flame by expert hands.”

He also added, “This is the third season of this amazing festival at Spice Art and is also popular amongst our guests. This year we’ve introduced some new and innovative dishes like Aloo Bukhara Kofta, Zafrani Subz, Shorba, Murgh Akhrot Ka Korma and many more. The guests can make their experience more profound by enjoying their dinner with live ghazals”

The festival is being conducted at Spice Art which a contemporary award-winning Indian restaurant serving North-Indian cuisine. The eatery features a wide range of kebabs, curries and delectable desserts.