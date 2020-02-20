Blue Prism Technology Services Market In-depth Analysis and Industrial Insights until 2028

The global blue prism technology services market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each blue prism technology services market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the blue prism technology services market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the blue prism technology services across various industries.

Fact.MR recently published a market study that sheds light on key aspects that have significant influence on growth of the Blue Prism technology services market during 2018-2028. The report finds that the ubiquity of robot process automation (RPA) tools across most industrial sectors is giving an impetus to the development of Blue Prism technology services.

According to the Fact.MR report, volume sales of the Blue Prism technology services is envisaged to increase by 35.6% in 2018 over 2017. The report remains bullish on remarkable growth prospects of the Blue Prism technology services market through 2028, as diverse end-user industries are willing to make long-term investments in Blue Prism technology services to expand their productivity. As a majority of mainstream enterprises are concentrating their efforts on acquiring and expanding their RPA initiatives, the Blue Prism technology services market is drawing attention of various industrial sectors.

Vendors in the Blue Prism technology services market are introducing advanced Blue Prism technology services that enable end-users to incorporate innovations in intelligent automation. Along with advanced features, offering greater flexibility, scalability, security, and control to their Blue Prism technology services remains a major focus for Blue Prism technology services market players.

The Fact.MR report finds that adoption of Blue Prism technology services among SMEs is escalating at a relatively higher rate than in large enterprises. As SMEs are investing heavily in automation services, such as Blue Prism technology services, to boost their productivity and inclusive growth, SMEs are outperforming large enterprises in terms of value added, which is redefining marketing strategies of Blue Prism technology services providers.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the number of small businesses in the U.S. exceeded 30 million in 2015 with over 47.5% employment share in the country. According to a report published by the European Commission, the number of SMEs in the UK increased from 1.87 million to 1.97 million during 2015-2016. Stakeholders in the Blue Prism technology services market eye proliferation of SMEs as a lucrative growth opportunity to boost adoption of Blue Prism technology services.

Rising Popularity of RPA Tools across Diverse Industrial Sectors Complements Market Growth

The enterprise-wide digital transformation is boosting adoption of automation tools, such as Blue Prism technology services, across multiple industrial sectors. Growing needs for RPA tools to improve business efficiency and productivity of white-collar processes attracting a wide range of industries, such as transportation & logistics, IT & telecom, and Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BSFI), to invest in Blue Prism technology services market.