Your Solution to Premium Aluminium Systems

Alsysco is an innovative aluminium systems designer for both residential and commercial sectors with four branches across South Africa, namely in Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. The company manufactures and supplies several architectural aluminium systems that are specifically suited to the African climate. The company strives to offer nothing less than the latest and greatest solutions and high-end products.

Some of the different aluminium systems offered by Alsysco include balustrades, casement windows, curtain walls, sun control solutions and insect screens. The details of these systems will be further discussed below:

Balustrades:

The aluminium balustrades offered by Alsysco are for both the commercial and residential sectors. You can rest assured that the system will be elegant, sturdy and corrosion resistant. The balustrades are also manufactured according to the design specifications and needs of the fabricator.

Casement Windows:

The casement windows accommodate both single and double glazing glass and are accompanied by secure and reliable locking systems. Not only this, but the casement windows are also manufactured in compliance with strict AAAMSA design standards.

Curtain Walls:

The company has two curtain walls on offer, namely the THERMECO WALL PG50 and the THERMECO WALL FG50. Not only do these systems make for aesthetically pleasing facades, but they also allow for maximum light to enter the office while still regulating the internal environment of the space. Therefore, you get the advantage of natural light without the issue of the space overheating.

Sun Control Solutions:

Alsysco created a range of aluminium shutters to allow as much natural light into the space without the issue of glares and solar heat gain. This THERMECO SHADE range consists of kosi sliding shutters, clip on louvres and elliptical louvres.

Insect Screens:

The aluminium screens offered by the company are the perfect solution to homeowners that struggle with keeping their homes free from insects. Not only are these systems affordable, but they also require very little maintenance. All while ensuring your property remains insect free.

For more information on the different products and services Alsysco can offer you, or for more information on the company, visit their official website at https://www.alsysco.co.za/

About the Company:

Alsysco, a member of AFMETCO and affiliate member of SAIA and AAAMSA, is an innovative aluminium systems designer operating in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth. These architectural systems undergo thorough testing to ensure that they are not only suited to the African climate, but that they are also approved for the marketplace.

Contact:

Consani Business Park, 21st Street

off Epping Avenue, Elsies River Industrial

Goodwood, Cape Town, 7490, South Africa

Tel: +27 (0)21 931 6202