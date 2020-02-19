Increased automation: language service provider oneword opts for Plunet BusinessManager

Since the beginning of the year, oneword GmbH has been using Plunet BusinessManager to plan and coordinate their comprehensive translation management. With Plunet at their side, the company wants to further automate the control and documentation of its processes and significantly increase productivity once again.

oneword GmbH from Böblingen near Stuttgart is one of the leading providers of language services for international companies. Its extensive services for technical documentation and for translation and terminology management make use of innovative technologies. These enable the company to increase the opportunities for collaboration and communication while reducing processing time and effort.

Plunet BusinessManager is the leading business and translation management software, offering everything in one solution, from customer requests to quote and order management, job management, invoice management and reporting. Add-ons for interpreting projects and quality management, and integrations with CAT and accounting tools ensure increased automation and more efficient operations. The configurable system also makes it possible to customize functions and extensions to fit individual requirements.

“Plunet: a competent, reliable, and dedicated partner at our side”

Before implementing Plunet, oneword had been working with another professional project management system. It could be adapted to individual requirements, but as the number of projects and employees increased, the system started to reach its limits. For managing director Andrea Modersohn, the continual growth of the company was one of the main reasons for switching to a different system:

“We need a system that not only reflects our high process requirements, but can also handle the continuously increasing number of projects and employees and automate some of the process steps – in combination with CAT systems such as Across, SDL Trados Studio, and SDL Trados GroupShare. With Plunet, we have a competent, reliable, and dedicated partner that supports us in achieving our company goals. What”s more, we were impressed by the expertise and reaction speed of the Plunet team.”

Plunet’s QualityManager module is another plus point for the ISO certified translation company. With this module, project managers and customers can enter feedback on resources based on selected criteria, and integrate this feedback into the workflow, thus ensuring a suitable selection of resources for future jobs.

Planned: Implementation of additional Plunet modules for more automation

In the course of the company’s increasing automation, oneword is planning to implement the Plunet modules AutomationManager and EventManager.

With AutomationManager, cost overviews can be created automatically for new requests. EventManager enables a quicker transfer of translation files thanks to a seamless integration with content management systems, shortening project processing times. The requirement for using both modules is a dynamic integration to SDL Trados Studio or memoQ.

For Andrea Modersohn, it is clear:

“With Plunet, we are taking the next step towards automation and, in direct comparison with rival products, we can say: It was the right decision for us.”

About oneword

oneword GmbH, located in Böblingen, near Stuttgart, Germany, is a leading ISO 17100- and ISO 18587-certified language service provider and expert partner whose focus is ensuring that international companies can communicate successfully on a global level. We have decades of experience in translation, terminology and localization, which we combine with innovative services, language technologies and procedural solutions. oneword is actively involved in shaping the translation industry through its work as a member of DIN, in the terminology and translation services standardization committee. We are also certified partners of SCHEMA, SDL and Across, among others.

www.oneword.de (http://www.oneword.de/)