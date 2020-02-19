Fuel cell expert Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH experiences rapid growth

Puchheim near Munich, February 19, 2020 – The German high-tech market leader for hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems with a CO2-free footprint, “Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (www.proton-motor.de) located in Puchheim presents an overview of the activities of its parent company. The holding entity formerly known as “Proton Power Systems plc”, whose UK-headquarters are located in Newcastle upon Tyne, has recently changed its name to “Proton Motor Power Systems plc”. This measure brings about an even closer link between the parent company and its 100 percent subsidiary, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH. Proton Motor Power Systems plc (protonpowersystems.com), with its CEO Dr. Faiz Nahab, who is also CEO of the German operating subsidiary, has been listed since October 2006 on the “Alternative Investment Market” (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange. Its share price with the ticker symbol “PPS” has marked a 400+ percent increase in the last 12 months and continues to strive to further achieve further significantly higher trading volumes also on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The entrepreneurial Nahab family, spearheaded by Dr. Faiz Nahab, is effectively the majority owner of Proton Motor Power Systems with its 88+ percent holding. In the past decade, it has invested more than EUR 80 million in the innovative, and to an extent, already patented, development of its subsidiary’s hydrogen fuel cell technology. With his background in physics and electronics, Dr. Nahab remains convinced of his vision, that by designing and distributing emission-free hydrogen fuel cell solutions for mobile and stationary applications, a significant contribution is being made towards the decarbonisation of our planet earth. At the same time, he is aware of the need to generate value for the shareholders as a strategic and financial goal. “Our short to medium-term aim is to provide Proton Motor Fuel Cell with an adequate capital base so to continue to service increasing market demand and to expand our portfolio of alternative drive technologies and renewable energies made in Germany”, explains CEO Nahab.

Last year Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH experienced a strong sustainable increase in market demand for its climate neutral quality products. With this background measures are being taken to provide adequate financing for its latest and further anticipated orders and projects. For this purpose, share sales in the last four months have raised over EUR 2 million. These proceeds will flow entirely into supporting the increasing order intake and production pipeline at the Bavarian location. Furthermore, efforts are underway to secure additional shareholders, investors and strategic partners for Proton Motor Power Systems. Concrete results as well as corporate news are published regularly on specific company-relevant websites, in the media and in the annual business report.