Automation Devices Adds New, Versatile Fork Rhino to Product Line

Erie, Pa. – Automation Devices, Inc. (ADI) now offers a new Super Duty Recovery Rhino, forklift ball hitch adapter. The original Fork Rhino is a forklift attachment that was designed internally over a decade ago as a mechanism to expand a forklift’s versatility. Its primary function is to combat problems related to moving heavy and awkward trailers and eliminating the single fork method, which often results in fork sag and uncontrollable fork swing. An alternate use for Fork Rhinos includes usage on skid steer forks which when used properly, can aid in increased visibility and situational awareness.

The new Super Duty Recovery Rhino expands on these capabilities and enhances the Fork Rhino product line by providing more advanced handling potential and a higher weight rating, with a capacity of 19,000 lbs. It features 5/8” steel construction with fork pockets that accommodate 7” fork tine width and (4) 2.5” Reese style receivers mounted and reinforced on opposing ends. It also includes an extra-long pin to satisfy the top and bottom receiver, (2) removable 2-position fork limit pins with work glove grab handles for easy repositioning, (2) threaded T-handle pinch bars , (2) 4-3/4 ton Crosby screw pin shackles and a fork slide-in square pusher.

The Super Duty Recovery Rhino features a fluorescent orange powder coated finish that is ideal for ultimate visibility.

ADI President and Fork Rhino creator Kevin Smith is excited about this product addition. “The idea of this recovery rhino came to fruition by conversing with one of our customers,” explains Smith. “After several adaptations and revisions, we were able to come up with a product that aligned perfectly with their ideal specifications while also filling a need for other potential customers.”

Fork Rhino is a product line of Automation Devices, Inc. a company located in Fairview, PA whose main product lines consists of vibratory feeders, cappers and material handling equipment. For a closer look at the Fork Rhino, please visit www.forkrhino.com or call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561.