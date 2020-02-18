vDesk.Works Deliver Simple, Scalable, & Reliable DaaS Solutions

Today, achieving an ideal IT infrastructure is the first requirement to become successful in the ever-changing business world.

To meet the End-User Computing (EUC) demands, businesses have turned to the innovative virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology to deliver faster and agile DaaS solutions, empowering employees to work whenever and wherever they want.

By leveraging vDesk.Works latest release of the DaaS Services, companies will be able to quickly provide VDI capabilities to their workforce, reducing downtime and geographic-limitations, resulting in the better end-users’ desktop experience.

vDesk.Works DaaS makes it possible for the company IT department to manage and monitor their IT infrastructure environment more efficiently, scale it up or down as required as well as secure and protect their corporate data.

Some of the key benefits of vDesk.Works VDI Desktop as a Service are:

• Simple, Flat-Rate Pricing: Flexible flat-rate plans and packages are available, eliminating the need for expensive server maintenance and IT support.

• Enhanced Security: vDesk.Works DaaS can help protect sensitive data by removing the burden of keeping up with the latest security updates and fixes.

• Greater Mobility: Ensuring the same PC desktop experience from anywhere on any device, easily and securely.

• More Scalable: Quick implementation, scalable, and eliminates application compatibility issues.

vDesk.Works provides the essential benefits of a traditional desktop and application delivery solution along with simplified deployment and benefits associated with the cloud services.

Start your virtual journey to digital transformation with cloud-based desktops and applications at vDesk.works. Contact us here!