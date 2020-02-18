Should you only trade with a particular broker?

If the provider of the Forex signals premium wants you to register with a particular broker, this is a definite exclusion criterion.

Why should a profitable signal trader be interested in earning commissions from a broker’s recommendation?

If the Forex signals are only possible with brokers due to a small trading account, where small position sizes (e.g. micro lots) are possible, a recommendation is quite legitimate. So you still have the choice between several brokers who meet these criteria for following the Forex signals.

Never trust a signal provider where you should log in to a particular broker through a partner link.

What is the minimum amount of credit in the trading account?

Before you sign up for Forex signals, it should be clear what the minimum balance in your trading account must be. This is the only way to know whether your commitment is sufficient to be able to fully follow the trading strategy.

This information is extremely important but is not provided by many trading signal providers. If you can’t find anything about it on the page or in the profile of the signal provider, I would contact the provider directly or better sort it out.

Are there authentic testimonials from other customers?

Many websites for Forex signals or strategy descriptions of the signal providers are very static and do not offer users a public possibility of interacting with each other or with customer support. If so, you can almost assume that the Forex Signaling Service may have something to hide.

Keep an eye out for transparency and try to assess whether comments and reviews are authentic or rather exaggerated.

