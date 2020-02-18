Samiksha Bajaj, Co- Founder of Samshék Bags the Award for Retail’s Sustainable Innovative Strategy at ET Retail Awards 2020

Mumbai. Economic Time’s Asia-Africa-GCC Retail & shopping Centre Congress & Awards were held on 17th February 2020. An event on Sustainable Retail Strategy for A Better Future held at Taj Lands, End Mumbai. Innovation, sustainability and customer-centric approach were the overarching theme for the Economic Times Retail Awards 2020.

Samiksha Bajaj won the award for Retail’s Best Innovative Strategy. Samiksha Bajaj is the Co- Founder of Samshék: One of the most inspirational faces of tech retail she aims for a vision to solve the biggest pain point of the apparel industry today- sustainability and sizing through technology.

“It feels great to use innovation and incorporate tech into the future of retail. This is the kind of transformation we need to build a sustainable future of retail. I feel extremely grateful for this acknowledgement” said Samiksha.

She co- founded Samshék, one of the first tech fashion start-ups in India in the field of fashion and garment technology. Samshék works on zero inventory and sustainability to reduce textile waste through digital customization and artificial intelligence. It is one of the first brands to introduce 3D body scanner in India, which takes 110 measurements in less than 5 seconds. Their first tech fashion store was launched in Pune earlier last year.

The event was witnessed by the greatest minds in the area of retail and technology. The key focus of the event was on various economic and environmental factors affecting retail. Customer relations, women in retail, technology overpowering retail and sustainable strategies for the future of retail were some of the prominent panel discussions.

It was a star-studded event that witnessed a night of tech solutions, retail innovation and sustainable outcomes.