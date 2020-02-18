Filming of the The New Feature Film by Georgina Willis begins principal photography

The award winning film director, Georgina Willis, has begun filming the feature documentary Insectocide. The film is an in depth look at the reasons for the decline in the global insect population. The film will be shot across several continents to get a unique insight into the reasons for the universal decline in insect populations. The film uses new photographic techniques to capture the insects in their environment in a completely novel way. The film is pushing the frontier of macro photography.

Georgina Willis made her debut with the acclaimed feature Watermark that was selected for the Cannes Film Festival. Willis said “Its such an opportunity to use new visuals to really get a completely different view of the life of the small creatures.” The film is based on the quote from Jonas Salk. “If all insects disappeared, all life on earth would disappear. If humans disappeared, life on earth would flourish.” The LIF is the production company and Insectocide will be in cinemas in November 2020.

Contact:

info@londonimagefestival.co.uk

http://londonimagefestival.co.uk/#works