SoftInWay Partners with Engineering Software Giant Siemens

Burlington, MA, February 14, 2020 – SoftInWay Inc., the global market leader for
turbomachinery design and analysis software has joined forces with the software arm of
German powerhouse, Siemens. The new partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software
means a vast expansion of the software portfolio for SoftInWay’s clients. Dr. Leonid Moroz, CEO
at SoftInWay commented: “In today’s digital world the design process is interconnected and
interdisciplinary. We have seen through many of our clients that our own flagship software
AxSTREAM is often embedded in a bigger digital design process. Whilst turbomachinery is the
heart of our business, it is often a subsystem of larger systems. The new partnership with
Siemens enables us to provide those embedded interdisciplinary solutions for our clients as a
single vendor.”
The new offering includes software products from Siemens’ Simcenter brand, namely the multiphysics
simulation software STAR-CCM+ as well as Simcenter 3D and Siemens NX, one of the
most powerful CAD packages in the market. Dr. Moroz continues: “Our customers’ success is
our utmost priority. Through the Siemens products, our clients can benefit from cutting edge
CAE technology like topology optimization, non-linear structural analysis and complex CFD such
as combustion and acoustics. There is almost no engineering problem we cannot solve now. In
the past year we have made strategic hires to launch this partnership and expand our
engineering know-how; and after quietly kicking off the partnership in November, we’re ready
to hit the ground running in the new year marketing a joint solution.”
Through this partnership, SoftInWay remains at the forefront of the digital transformation it
drives to its customers. The trend towards faster development cycles and digital design sign-off
is continuing across all industries. The additional insight customers can gain by using these
advanced CAE tools ultimately leads to an integrated solution to simulate and optimize entire
systems and associated components. The Digital Twin market is estimated to grow to USD 35
billion by 2025 and the SoftInWay team is committed to expand their offerings further by
integrating AxSTREAM with their new Siemens partner software for a wholistic Digital Twin. This
partnership will bring unmatched design and analysis solutions to drive market-leading
innovation in the turbomachinery sector.
