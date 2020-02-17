SoftInWay Partners with Engineering Software Giant Siemens

Burlington, MA, February 14, 2020 – SoftInWay Inc., the global market leader for

turbomachinery design and analysis software has joined forces with the software arm of

German powerhouse, Siemens. The new partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software

means a vast expansion of the software portfolio for SoftInWay’s clients. Dr. Leonid Moroz, CEO

at SoftInWay commented: “In today’s digital world the design process is interconnected and

interdisciplinary. We have seen through many of our clients that our own flagship software

AxSTREAM is often embedded in a bigger digital design process. Whilst turbomachinery is the

heart of our business, it is often a subsystem of larger systems. The new partnership with

Siemens enables us to provide those embedded interdisciplinary solutions for our clients as a

single vendor.”

The new offering includes software products from Siemens’ Simcenter brand, namely the multiphysics

simulation software STAR-CCM+ as well as Simcenter 3D and Siemens NX, one of the

most powerful CAD packages in the market. Dr. Moroz continues: “Our customers’ success is

our utmost priority. Through the Siemens products, our clients can benefit from cutting edge

CAE technology like topology optimization, non-linear structural analysis and complex CFD such

as combustion and acoustics. There is almost no engineering problem we cannot solve now. In

the past year we have made strategic hires to launch this partnership and expand our

engineering know-how; and after quietly kicking off the partnership in November, we’re ready

to hit the ground running in the new year marketing a joint solution.”

Through this partnership, SoftInWay remains at the forefront of the digital transformation it

drives to its customers. The trend towards faster development cycles and digital design sign-off

is continuing across all industries. The additional insight customers can gain by using these

advanced CAE tools ultimately leads to an integrated solution to simulate and optimize entire

systems and associated components. The Digital Twin market is estimated to grow to USD 35

billion by 2025 and the SoftInWay team is committed to expand their offerings further by

integrating AxSTREAM with their new Siemens partner software for a wholistic Digital Twin. This

partnership will bring unmatched design and analysis solutions to drive market-leading

innovation in the turbomachinery sector.

###