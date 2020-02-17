Chetu Announces New Program To Help Channel Partners Enhance Customer Engagement

Chetu, the leading developer of world-class, custom software solutions, today announced the launch of its new Channel Partner Program to broaden its partner engagement initiative and improve partners’ customer satisfaction through custom software integration capabilities and enhanced staff augmentation.

As an expansion of the Chetu Partner Network, the Channel Partner Program continues Chetu’s partnering with industry and technology leaders to enable the development of superior custom software solutions for its partners’ customers, while also allowing Chetu to provide new solutions to its own clients.

Channel partners, such as independent software vendors, service providers, consultants, and design agencies, are able to leverage Chetu’s industry-specific expertise to better cater to their customers with tailor-made solutions while enjoying an additional revenue stream from the highly competitive referral fee given for introducing Chetu to new clientele. Channel partners are also able to now utilize Chetu’s global software developer resources and augment their own staff with qualified personnel to enhance their own capabilities for customer support at a reduced rate. The program allows for complete customization, with the channel partner able to determine the engagement model that best works for them and their specific customers’ needs.

“This program is a large step for Chetu’s Partner Network, and allows us to build even greater relationships with fellow software providers and developers,” said Marni Swickle, director of partnerships at Chetu. “We are excited to see the Channel Partner Program grow and help solidify Chetu’s reputation as a leading provider of custom software solutions.”

For more information on the Chetu Channel Partner Program or to become a Chetu Channel Partner go to www.chetu.com/channel-partner or email partnerships@chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

