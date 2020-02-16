Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier, Installer Announce a busy December

Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier, Installer for Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax and Throughout Yorkshire Announce a busy December

Despite the rain doing its best at times to stop us Eternal lawns www.eternallawns.com still had a very hectic December 2019 with lots of residential installations in the pre- Christmas period.

It’s not just customers’ gardens that we install however.

December saw us complete projects at a number of schools, nursery’s and pubs throughout the north of England .

For further information contact :-

Lee Grayshon

ETERNAL LAWNS LTD

Bruntcliffe Road,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LF

Ph: 01133 200801

Website: www.eternallawns.com

Email: info@eternallawns.com