Find the best laptop for office and home use under pocket friendly budget

If you are thinking to purchase laptop that you can use at your home and carry to your work place, then you must go through the list shared below before making any decision.

Renew Lenovo T450: Its 5th Gen Intel Core i5-5200U Broadwell with 2.2 GHz Turbo Boost Up to 2.70 GHz (3 MB Cache), 240 SSD hard disk and 8GB memory can be one of the suited option for regular use at home.

Ultrabook Latitude E7450: Easy to carry with multiple features then you, it has got Intel Core i5-5300U Processor, 8GB 1600MHz DDR3L SDRAM memory and two slots that support up to 16 gigabytes with 256 GB SED SSD drive.

Dell Latitude E5470 14in Laptop: Dell has bought this laptop with Intel Core i5-6300U Processor and 8GB 2x4GB, DDr3, 2,400MHz, SoDIMM RAM 8. With added feature of 1 multi-format digital media reader can be the option at top of your list for office use.

Dell Inspiron 15-5584: It has got Intel Core 8th Generation i5-8265U Processor with 12GB (1x8GB + 1x4GB) 2666MHz DDR4 Non-ECC memory, that can handle your work place stuff.

