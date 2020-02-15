Dazzle White Belfast birthplace of the famous Titanic is causing a stir among bloggers and influencers online

Dazzle White Belfast Teeth Whitening Kit is the best portable device on the market. The products are guaranteed for its quality and featuring more effective formulas than similar products on the market.

Dazzle White Belfast, a company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is launching a new Portable USB LED Teeth Whitening Kit. Make your smile brighter, whiter, and feel confident with outstanding Dazzle White Belfast Teeth Whitening Kit. This modern design portable device is easy to carry, wherever you are. Just plug in the cable to the electric source and let the battery fully charged, and the device is ready to use. No need to go to the dentist to get the whiter teeth, now you can do it yourself without hassle. The whitening kit will save a lot of money.

The whitening LED kit comes with an up-to-date design equipped with 16 Strong & Bright cold blue LED bulbs, USB cable, mouth tray, and gel. The products have been tested and meet the standard safety and are safe to use. The whitening system is made from food-grade silicone; it is also waterproof and uses safe wavelengths to whiten the teeth, and effectively prevents gum & periodontal disease. The mouth tray is waterproof and fits in the mouth. The device is convenient to use, even for 16 minutes daily uses while waiting for the whitening system to work.

Dazzle White Belfast Teeth Whitening Kit, can be purchased at the official website with a price of £49.99. The price is 50 % Off, and the sale will end soon. Free Shipping is applicable for purchases over £49.99. The product is also protected with a 30 days guarantee.

“Works great! Super easy to use. I saw results on the 3rd use, from the color strip included my teeth went from an 8 to 7. Very happy with the results!” – JoZech

“You definitely can see the results winning a week. I can’t believe it gives you the same results as spending $500 for the dental whitening procedure.” – Usman

“Works great- used it twice now already 2 steps lighter- so easy to use. I just plug into my notebook while watching a movie.” – JoannaFlDeis

About Dazzle White Belfast

Dazzle White Belfast is a company based in Belfast Ireland. The company is providing quality teeth whitening kits that fit for everyday uses. Their product is guaranteed to achieve the best teeth whitening results money can buy. It comes with 6-months of the best most advanced proprietary teeth whitening serum, and LED activating technology. Dazzle White Belfast professional formula is more effective than any other system on the market. For more information, please visit https://www.dazzlewhitebelfast.com/. Or follow Instagram #dazzlewhitebelfast and Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/dazzlewhitebelfast/.