Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to former External Affairs Minister Late Smt Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary today

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, the late leader ‽epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service. Firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, she had great dreams for our nation. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister”.

Remembering Sushma Ji.