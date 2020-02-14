ingeniam Expands IIC Partners European Operations With New Office in Berlin

ingeniam Executive Search & Human Capital Consulting opens a new office in Berlin. IIC Partners now has four offices in Germany.

Berlin – February 12th, 2020 – ingeniam Executive Search & Human Capital Consulting, an IIC Partners member firm, has opened a new office in Berlin. The new location will work closely alongside existing IIC Partners offices in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf.

Norbert Theimer, Managing Director of ingeniam, commented, “We are experiencing increased demand across all sectors, especially in professional services, and our new office in Berlin will help us strengthen client relationships and improve our reach across Germany and beyond.”

ingeniam (www.ingeniam.de), headquartered in Frankfurt, has operated for almost two decades as a leading provider of executive search and human capital consultancy for a wide range of clients, from family businesses to dynamic, high-growth companies.

Tim Zimmermann, Office Managing Partner for ingeniam Berlin, and Practice Group Leader for IIC Partners’ Global Industrial Practice, commented, “Our new operations in Berlin are a direct response to the rising human capital demands from the not-for-profit and public sector, as well as from fast-growth startups and agencies. We are also well positioned for industrial organisations coming home to one of their former hubs in Germany, like Siemens or Tesla with their renewed investment in Berlin.”

ingeniam operates with a similar model to global management consultancy firms, beginning each project with an in-depth analysis of the culture, business strategy, and organizational structure. As a result, they are highly regarded for their work on transformation projects where talent acquisition and leadership development are key to success.

Stephan Breitfeld, Partner at ingeniam and Practice Group Leader for the Global Life Sciences Practice, commented, “The Biotech cluster in the Berlin-Brandenburg region is an important driver of innovation in the healthcare industry. We are excited to be positioned at the heart of this fast-evolving community of world-leading organisations.”

Todd Hohauser, Global Chair of IIC Partners, commented, “Berlin is an established hub for tech startups, industrial multinationals, and healthcare innovators. Our global practice groups are going to benefit greatly from enhanced talent networks, knowledge sharing, and cross-border collaboration. We look forward to working closely with the new team in Berlin.”

Christine Hayward, Executive Director of IIC Partners, added, ”Germany has long been a strong market for IIC Partners with offices now covering the breadth of the nation. We are extremely thrilled to see ingeniam’s expansion into this vital region and deeply value their contribution to our global operations.”

About IIC Partners

IIC Partners Executive Search Worldwide (www.iicpartners.com) is a top ten global executive search organisation. All IIC Partners member firms are independently owned and managed and are leaders in local and national markets, developing solutions for their client’s organisational leadership and talent management requirements. For more information, please visit www.iicpartners.com or contact Christine Hayward, Executive Director, at chayward@iicpartners.com.

