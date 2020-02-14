Important collections of Wave Crest, Royal Flemish, Mt. Washington, art glass are in Woody Auction’s March 14th auction

Douglass, Kansas, USA, Feb 14, 2020 — Woody Auction’s first live auction of 2020 has rapidly developed into a major, must-attend event for collectors. Nearly 500 quality lots, including furniture items, will be offered to the highest bidder without reserve on Saturday, March 14th. The event will be held online and in the Woody Auction gallery at 130 East Third Street in Douglass, beginning promptly at 9:30 am Central.

The sale will be headlined by the Mr. and Mrs. Whitney Newland collection of Wave Crest and other C.F. Monroe pieces; the Blattner collection of biscuit jars, including Royal Flemish and Mt. Washington items of the highest quality; the late Betty and Bob Sisk collection out of Tennessee; and incredible pieces of art glass, featuring the finest Galle marquetry vase Woody Auction has ever sold.

“I am really excited about this particular auction with highlights from across the country being featured throughout,” said Jason Woody, Operations Manager of Woody Auction. He added, “We hope many people make plans to attend because it’s so much better to see the beauty of the antiques in person.”

The Galle vase is marqueterie de verre, a glass-making technique first developed by Emile Galle in which colored pieces of semi-molten glass are set into the body of the glass vessel before it hardens. The circa 1900 vase, 17 ¾ inches tall, is magnificent in form, boasting a multiple carved crocus design and exquisite color and quality. It’s nearly identical to a vase featured in Garner’s book on Emile Galle.

Fans of Wave Crest will be drawn to a wall plaque showing a scene of a woman surrounded by flowers with a cobalt blue border, the original backing and mounted to an elaborate 16 ½ inch by 12 inch gilt frame; and an unmarked dresser box, crown mold, cobalt blue and white with pink floral décor and tapestry design highlights, gilt metal feet, with the original lining and key, 6 ¾ inches by 7 ½ inches.

The furniture category will be led by a marble-top carved oak buffet, 113 inches tall by 68 inches wide, with carved fruit on the doors, a multi-tier upper section and a deer head crest with antlers. Also up for bid will be a circa 1795 Eli Terry tall case clock, fully functional, with the original wooden movements, two weights and a pendulum. The clock stands an impressive 94 inches in height by 16 inches wide.

An oil on canvas painting by the Russian artist Robert Rafailovich Falk (1886-1958) depicts a classic scene of a pathway through trees along a stream. The work is 20 inches by 30 inches (sight) and is mounted in the original gilt wooden frame. Falk was considered a bridge between the traditions of the Russian and French Moderne of the start of 20th century and the Russian avant-garde of the 1960s.

Decorative accessories will abound, like the three-piece urn marked Sevres, 26 inches tall, having a beautiful cobalt blue background with a hand-painted courting scene décor signed by “Bird & Cage” artist “Suard”; and a pair of French opaline vases, each one 15 ½ inches tall, with mythological god and goddess depictions and doves in flight on the reverse, circa 1880s and artist signed “Joseph Ahne”.

A Tiffany Studios harp desk lamp, 18 inches tall, features a 7-inch diameter green iridescent dome shade with a silver threaded design. The lamp is signed “L.C.T.” and the base is marked “Tiffany Studios New York #424”. Also, a Victorian presentation double basket is engraved “To Mr. & Mrs. A.S. Robinson with Best Wishes of Young Capital Lacrosse Club 1886”. The brides basket features two clam-shaped cased art glass bowls with an enamel pear branch décor and set on a silverplate stand.

The silver category has some very tantalizing lots, to include the following:

– A 6-piece sterling silver tea service by S. Kirk & Son boasting an incredible embossed floral design and having a total weight of 5,320 grams.

– A Gorham 216-piece sterling Strasbourg flatware set in a quality wooden silver chest. Most items (183) are solid sterling silver; others (33) have stainless blades with sterling handles.

– A sterling punch bowl with a fantastic embossed and rococo design, Minerva Head #1 indicating .950 purity by the French maker Alphonse Devain (1883-1911); 3,570 grams.

People can register and bid online at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. There is no buyer’s premium for bidders who attend in person and pay by cash or check. Online bidders will be charged a 15% buyer’s premium when paying by cash or check and a 5% convenience fee will be applied to all credit card charges. Absentee bidders will be charged a 10% buyer’s premium (cash or check) and a 5% convenience fee will be applied to all credit card charges.

A preview will be held Friday, March 13th, from 2-6 pm Central time in the Douglass gallery. Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon Thursday, March 12th. For convenience, absentee bids may be submitted by fax at 316-746-2145, or e-mail at info@woodyauction.com. There will be no phone bidding permitted.

For lodging, there are three hotels in the area: The Comfort Inn, in Augusta, KS (316-260-3006); the Holiday Inn Express, in Andover, KS (316-733-8833); and the Hampton Inn, in Derby, KS (316-425-7900). All are within a 15-20-minute drive from the Woody Auction facility. Woody Auction will conduct regular auction events in the Douglass location and occasionally at other venues in the area.

Good news for winning bidders: Woody Auction has reduced its shipping costs. The firm has secured better prices with UPS and, as it has always done, is passing those savings along to its customers. Also, it has sourced less expensive yet high quality packaging supplies, further reducing costs.

Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot showroom is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass – south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54/Kellogg Rd. Moving forward, auctions will be held in the Douglass gallery, starting at 9:30 am Central time, unless otherwise noted. An antiques, jewelry and furniture auction on Feb. 29, also in the Douglass gallery, will precede the March 14 event.

The firm has a full slate of auctions lined up for spring. All will be held online as well as in the Douglass gallery. These will include the following:

– March 27-28, 2020 – Two-Day Cut Glass Auction

– April 11, 2020 – R.S. Prussia & Antique Auction

– April 25, 2020 – Antique Auction

– May 16, 2020 – Cut Glass Auction

There are also online-only auctions tentatively scheduled for May 30 and June 20. To learn more about Woody Auction and the Saturday, March 14 auction visit www.woodyauction.com. Updates posted often.

