Georgia Business Owner Mark Spain Awarded Fundraiser of the Year by YMCA of Metro Atlanta

YMCA of Metro Atlanta honored Mark Spain as its Fundraiser of the Year at its awards ceremony, Celebration of Community Champions, Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Spain has been a very involved member of the Forsyth County Family YMCA since he and his family became charter members when the facility opened in 2006.

“I have been involved with the Y since my childhood when I took swim lessons at the South DeKalb YMCA,” explains Mark Spain, who remembers the experience as having a great impact on his childhood. “Now that I am a father, it has been important to me that our children also be involved in an organization that matches our family’s value system.”

The Mark Spain Foundation serves its communities to make a difference in the lives of community members, and that involvement would eventually also include his award-winning firm, Mark Spain Real Estate. Spain has served on the Forsyth County Family YMCA board the last five years, chaired its 2014 inaugural YMCA Spin-A-Thon and now sponsors the annual fundraiser (which raises tens of thousands of dollars annually to help provide children access to camps and programs regardless of their financial circumstances). He was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2015.

His support of the Forsyth County Family YMCA continues into Mark Spain Real Estate. Once a year, the firm closes for the day to host its Big Y Day, where all of the Mark Spain Real Estate team members show up to clean and prep the Y’s camp so it is ready to welcome children each summer. Mark Spain Real Estate was also awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2018.

“My experience with the YMCA has been incredible as well as eye-opening,” says Mark Spain, an Atlanta native and long-time Forsyth County resident. “I had no idea one in five members in my local community was on some form of scholarship or financial assistance. It was a call to action for me personally to make a difference and have a positive impact.”

The goal for the Forsyth County Family YMCA Spin-A-Thon this year is to fundraise more than $60,000, with Mark Spain personally committing to raise over $30,000.

To learn more about how the Mark Spain Foundation gives back to their communities, visit www.markspainfoundation.com. For more information about the Metro Atlanta YMCA and its numerous programs, visit http://ymcaatlanta.org.

About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE):

Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other real estate company in the United States. It has earned the No. 1 real estate team in America honor for closed transactions the last two consecutive years, and the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for four years straight. MSRE’s mobile site design took top honors in 2019, being named the No. 1 Mobile Website in real estate by REAL Trends. MarkSpain.com also earned the No. 8 spot in the Top 10 Overall Websites. MSRE was honored in 2017, 2018 and 2020 as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Places to Work. The company has earned the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award the last three years, for being one of 100 metro Atlanta’s top fastest-growing privately held companies. MSRE made its second appearance on Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies annual list in 2019.

As the leader of such a productive team with cutting edge ideas like its innovative website, Guaranteed Offer program and extensive marketing, Mark Spain was named to the inaugural list of 2019 REAL Trends Game Changers. This list of 50 people who have the potential to change the game of real estate in the coming year, included such honorees as: Gary Keller, co-founder and CEO of Keller Williams International, as well as the CEOs of RE/MAX International, Zillow, Coldwell Banker and HomeServices of America. Mark Spain has also been named to the 2020 Bulldog 100 list of fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by a University of Georgia alumni. MSRE debuted on the Bulldog 100 list in 2018.