Find the most popular adventure activities in UK

The UK is well known for its historical cities, but the majority of the population are not aware that it is also the home to many outdoor adventure activities. You can try out white water rafting, cliff jumping and mountain walking as an example of the variety of activities that are possible.

The best part about participating on adventure activities in the UK is that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to experience them as there are plenty of options available.

Arete outdoor centre is one the popular residential activity centres in North Wales that you can opt for. They have modern accommodation facilities with the capability to accommodate from large groups of 100 to a small group of just 10 pupils. Also, its location is perfect being surrounded by the mountains and lakes of Snowdonia, with the beaches and cliffs of Anglesey nearby.

If you are planning on a holiday and looking for a centre to try adventure activities in the UK, then Arete Outdoor Centre will be perfect location for you and your family. Here you will get a private instructor who will guide you through the various activities that you have chosen. They fully tailor the activities and venues to your needs.

Arete outdoor centre, is fully insured and licensed as they hold Adventure Activities License through AALA, Learning Outside the Classroom (LOtC) certificate as well as being Approved Activity Provider for Duke of Edinburgh. The experienced and well qualified staff always provide a safe, yet fun, days out.

Book now to have an amazing residential expressive at Arete Outdoor Centre in the UK.