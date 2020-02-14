Find a Nice Watch at MacTavish Jewelers

A watch is special. Take good care of it.

A timepiece needs to last a long time. Not enough people take care of their watches, though. Luxury watches require especially devout care. You can’t take them to any old watch dealer when they break. You need to take them to a professional.

If you are in need of watch repair, you can’t run the risk of it getting ruined by an amateur. Send it back to the manufacturer. This ensures your watch is restored using original parts. However, one of the reasons why people don’t like to send their pieces back to the factor for repair is that the process can take for what feels like a lifetime.

You can go the private technician route. Find a reliable shop, experts warn.

The internet can turn up a shortlist of options near you. However, finding the right company to rebuild your watch when you search the internet for Irvine Watch Repair doesn’t have to be challenge. You can entrust MacTavish Jewelers with the job.

Here are our tips:

• Company should have a full-time watch repair professional on staff. You need an expert.

• The piece should be insured while under their care.

• If it takes longer than a week, ask why. If they have to order parts, it make take more time.

• Shop around for the best price.

For those in need of jewelry in Mission Viejo, a visit to the MacTavish website will point you in the right direction: www.mactavishjewelers.com

