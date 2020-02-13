Cloud Analogy to Host Free Webinar on Pin Tags-A Tagging App for Salesforce Records

Dover, DE, January 30, 2020 – Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce development company and provider of top-notch Salesforce consulting services, will be hosting a free webinar titled Pin Tags-A Tagging App for Salesforce Records. This interactive and engaging webinar will be held on February 11, 2020, at 3:00 PM GMT / 08:30 PM IST.

Pin Tags is the revolutionary product available on the Salesforce AppExchange that allows the Salesforce users to classify and organize their Salesforce data and records in a personalized way. It is an easy-to-use, secure, and reliable tool to Pin and tag the Salesforce records in both Salesforce Lightning and Salesforce Classic versions.

Cloud Analogy’s experts – Ausaf Ahmed, the Business Development Executive at Cloud Analogy, Indrajeet Agrawal, the Business Development Head at Cloud Analogy, and Krapy Tuli, the Salesforce Developer at Cloud Analogy will summarize some of the most amazing and out-of-the-box features and functionalities of Pin Tags Application. They will also help you understand how to use Pin Tags effectively for classification of your important Salesforce records.

In this webinar, you can expect to come up with:

Overview of Pin Tags Application.

What are the features and functionalities of Pin Tags?

How to install and use Pin Tags effectively to manage your Salesforce data?

What are the benefits of using the Pin Tags application?

What’s new in the recent Pin Tags update?

If you want to know more about the topics to be covered during this webinar, you can visit the events page on the Cloud Analogy website.

Join us for an interactive webinar to learn the art of managing complex data with Pin Tags on how to get the most out of the features of Pin Tags.

Webinar Information:

Topic: Pin Tags – A Tagging App for Salesforce Records

When: Tuesday, February 11, 2020,

Time: 3:00 PM GMT / 08:30 PM IST

Speakers: Ausaf Ahmed, the Business Development Executive at Cloud Analogy, Indrajeet Agrawal, the Business Development Head at Cloud Analogy, and Krapy Tuli, the Salesforce Developer at Cloud Analogy.

Register: Visit the webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and interactive webinar.

About the Webinar Speakers

Ausaf Ahmed

Ausaf is the star Business Development Executive at Cloud Analogy. An expert business strategist with a sound understanding of organizational development and sales, Ausaf is a success-driven professional who is highly skilled in sales, product development, strategic marketing, and Salesforce lead management.

Ausaf is a dynamic communicator who consistently exceeds goals and expectations. He is also an innovative thinker who always manages to identify innovative and efficient ways of growing company assets by recommending new products, revolutionizing current product offerings, and testing new market approaches.

Krapy Tuli

Krapy Tuli is a 1x Certified Senior Salesforce Developer at Cloud Analogy. She possesses great knowledge of configuration, testing, and deployment of Salesforce.com functionalities. Krapy has seasoned experience of working on a CRM platform and willing to share skills, knowledge, and expertise.

Krapy Tuli is an analytical thinker who identifies and recognizes the users’ needs, understands the client’s business challenges and provides robust solutions to address these challenges using Salesforce.com platform offerings.

About Indrajeet Agrawal

Indrajeet Agrawal, a multi-task performer and highly motivated lead Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy, has in-depth knowledge around all the configurations of Salesforce and of Force.com, Desk.com, Pardot, and more. Furthermore, he is a resourceful team player and has a high potential to deliver projects within stringent timelines. Indrajeet, a highly skilled professional, possesses excellent client interfacing, team handling, interpersonal, debugging, logical and analytical skills.

