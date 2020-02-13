Benefits of Managed WordPress hosting Services for Business Website

Are you wondering what Managed WordPress hosting actually is? You’ve probably wondered why managed WP hosting runs at a higher price tag than the less expensive shared hosting plans you’ve seen.

Managed WordPress hosting

Is there really that big of a difference in the quality of your site based on hosting plans? There’s no cut and dry answer. For most, it depends on the size of your website, your overall tech skills, and how much traffic you’re getting.

Below we explore a few reasons you might need to upgrade to managed hosting and we also highlight a few benefits of Managed hosting you’ll be able to utilize for your business.

When you have to Upgrade Hosting Plans:

People upgrade to Managed WordPress hosting for a number of reasons, many of which are on the technical side of things. If you’re experiencing any of the issues below, then you might want to think about upgrading.

1. Your Site is Slow:

Today’s website users demand fast site speed. Attention spans are decreasing and people simply won’t stick around and wait for your site to load. If it takes more than a few seconds for your site to load, and you’ve been able to determine that the issue isn’t related to your actual site, then it could be your hosting server.

2. Your Site is Feature-Rich:

It’s easy for WordPress sites to become bloated with time. With the sheer number of plugins and customization options available the chances are high that your site will begin to take up more and more server resources the longer it exists. Naturally, this means that your site will take a much longer time to load. But, if you have a very thin site that has nothing more than a couple of pages, then a shared host should be able to handle your site with no issues.

3. You’re Not a “Tech” Person:

When tech issues arise, are you able to handle them all on your own? If you’re a tech person and love the challenge of maintaining your own server, then managed WordPress hosting features might not be right for you. On the other hand, if the thought of potential technical issues overwhelm you, then a managed WordPress host might be exactly what you need.

Benefits of Managed WordPress Hosting

If you can relate to any of the scenarios above, it may be time for you to consider upgrading to a managed host. Below we dive into a few of the most common benefits you’ll start to see when utilizing managed WordPress hosting.

Speed and Security:

Like we mentioned above, it’s easy for WordPress sites to become bloated and slow. Managed WordPress hosts are designed in order to support WordPress and ensure they’re as fast as possible. Plus, they are continuously optimized, so you don’t have to worry about any slow downs, even as your site grows. It’s unfortunate, but sites do get hacked on occasion. Usually, WordPress sites are hacked through the backend, or through using faulty plugins or themes.

Shared web hosts can potentially be more vulnerable than managed WordPress hosts. Managed hosting solutions will also look at every aspect of your site to ensure that your site is always protected against the latest threats.

Growth and Support:

Most shared web hosting plans aren’t equipped to handle very large amounts of traffic. The last thing you’d want is to have your site crash once you start to receive large numbers of traffic. Managed hosting services are equipped to grow with you, so your site will be ready to handle all of the traffic you send at it.

Do you consider yourself a technical person? If the answer is no, then you might want to consider a managed WordPress host. When you have a shared host any issues that arise fall back on you. With a managed host you’ll have an entire technical team behind you that’ll help you to troubleshoot any problems that might arise.

