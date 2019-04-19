Future Electronics President Robert Miller Thanks LifeWorks Team for Employee Mindfulness Seminar

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) April 18, 2019 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently offered a LifeWorks seminar about mindfulness at their global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

‘Mindfulness: Being Present in the Moment’ was part of Future’s wellness program, and was open to all employees of Future Electronics.

Robert Miller, Founder and President of Future Electronics, thanked the LifeWorks team for conducting the seminar, along with all the employees who participated.

LifeWorks is Future’s employee assistance provider. It offers Future employees and their immediate families 24/7 access to confidential support and resources to help manage virtually any personal or professional issue, so they can lead a healthier, happier, more productive life.

Founder and President Robert Miller has always believed that Future Electronics’ employees are the company’s greatest asset, and the company highly values the health and wellbeing of its people. Future provides employees with an on-site gym, medical center, and nutritionist, and promotes work-life balance.

To learn more about the employee wellness program and to explore careers at Future, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###