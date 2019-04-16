Proudly Announcing SA Technologies Strategic Partnership with Solgari

One of the leading IT consulting firm, Oracle Gold Partner and Microsoft Partner, SA Technologies, is thrilled to announce its new strategic partnership with Solgari – Dynamics 365 All-channel communications solution.

Recognized on a global level for their services, SA Technologies and Solgari with their new partnership are expected to revolutionize the business world. This amalgamation of all channel solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 will boost digital transformation. Besides, there is a hope of automatic compliance across the sectors like financial services, e-commerce, and retail.

Equally excited, both the parties have expressed their positive thoughts for this partnership. Raj Talukdar, Director – MS projects of SA Technologies said – “ Solgari provides compliant, all-channel cloud services along Dynamics 365 with the help of channel integration framework which serves as a one-stop solution. This will be extremely useful for our major verticals like finance and retail. Solgari provides the best customer communication needs. I think this partnership is an amazing decision and will prove fruitful to both the parties.

Tamara Phelan, Global Alliance Head at Solgari, stated – “We are extremely glad and are looking forward towards this partnership; as it puts out our Dynamics 365 channel solution for verticals that find problems in providing digital transformation for customer communication needs. Raj with his team of professionals has proven track record in this department. We believe the knowledge exchange and hard work of both firms will deliver brilliant customer solutions.

About SA Technologies

SA Technologies is a pioneer IT consulting firm. It is recognized for crafting highly scalable, top-notch consulting processes providing great benefits to many leading businesses. The firm excels in offering timely, result-oriented and cost-effective solutions. With 16+ years of experience, SA Technologies have global presence including nations like Middle East, India, USA, etc.

About Solgari

Till date, Solgari has a proven record of providing compliant, all-channel cloud communication services, financial services, eCommerce, Retail, Logistics, Recruitment & Government customer to 40 countries approximately.

The firms integrated cloud software service offers every business communication channel involving voice, video, chat, IM and SMS. Besides this, GDPR, PCI DSS & MiFID || compliant recording, etc are also included.