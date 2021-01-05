New Yorker Electronics Introduces the Autec Power Systems new Industrial Desktop Power Adapter

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has introduced Autec Power Systems’ new DTXXXE Series of Industrial Desktop Power Adapters, nicknamed ‘The Eclipse’. This industrial adapter features a 100 to 240Vac universal input voltage and a Level VI efficiency rating.

The Eclipse Desktop Power Supply is a constant voltage type, class I power adapter available through New Yorker Electronics in power ratings of 60W and 90W. The 60W is available in 5V; the 90W is available in 5V, 12V, 15V, 19V, 24V and 48V. Being UL, cUL and CE certified with an earth ground pin, the industrial desktop adapter is appropriate for consumer electronics, office equipment and industrial equipment applications.

The unit features an EC60320-C14 Inlet and its safety features include: Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Temperature Protection (OTP), Short Circuit Protection (SCP) and Optical Line Protection (OLP). It boasts a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 405.6Khrs and no load consumption less than 0.5W while on standby. The sleek 120x52x31.5mm design houses a Molex Output Connector.

Features & Benefits:

Single output from 60W

100-240Vac Universal input

Constant Voltage Type

Efficiency Level VI

No load consumption <0.5W

Class I Power(with earth pin)

OLP, OTP, SCP and OVP

IEC60320-C14 Inlet

MTBF: 405.6Khrs

Applications:

Consumer electronics and office equipment

Industrial equipment

Customization of any of Autec’s power supplies to meet specific application requirements is always an option. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Autec Power Systems’ full line of Wall Mount and Desktop Adapters, LED Drivers, AutecFLEX High Power Density PSUs as well as Primary, Coin Cell and Rechargeable Battery solutions.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).